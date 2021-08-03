As Live Music Returns to Fenway Park, Guns N' Roses Fans Are in Paradise City

Outside Fenway Park on Tuesday, fans of Guns N' Roses were welcomed to the jungle.

"Been waiting a year for this concert," John Oversen said. "I bought the ticket before COVID happened, and because of the pandemic, I just never knew if this was going to happen, because this is really once in a lifetime."

For Guns N' Roses fans who have waited more than a year, this really is Paradise City.

"I have been a fan since I was 11 years old," Margott Hinostroza said.

Live music is back on at Fenway Park after concerts were postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but with cases increasing again, many fans are taking precautions.

The Los Angeles resident flew in two days ago for the concert. For her, the street in front of Fenway Park turned into a street of dreams.

"We felt like we were missing something," she said. "We got these tickets last year, February, for the show last summer, so we felt like we were missing."

Patience has been key for these fans. There was a time this concert was set to be held last July. It was rescheduled for Tuesday due to the pandemic.

"You never know when COVID might shut all concerts down again, so we are, we want to come as soon as we can," Alex Vigil said. "I haven't been to a show in almost a year and a half."

Don't cry for Nick Hart. This is his 60th Guns N' Roses show. He has the autographs of Slash and Axl Rose tattooed on his arms.

"It is my favorite band, through so many things in my life … the music always spoke to me," he said. "I grew up by Fenway Park, Yaz my hero when I was a kid, so to me, this is really special."

Oversen arrived at 7 a.m. Tuesday. He would have waited in a November rain for this. He has been a fan for more than 14 years.

"It has been agony, because you are a music lover, you want to be out, with the crowd, the live music gatherings," he said. "I know there is a risk of being here today, with the COVID and all, but I love the music, I love the scene, I love Guns N' Roses, I love Fenway Park, got to be here."