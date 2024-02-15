As storms bring more flooding, Boston considers options to mitigate impacts

After another nor'easter slammed New England this week, with Boston's Long Wharf impacted by flooding Tuesday.

A City of Boston initiative estimates sea levels could rise by 2 to 7 feet by the year 2100.

Stone Living Lab is working to create a natural defense system to buffer these storm surges and high tides.

The lab is using salt marshes and cobble berms in an effort to stop the rising tides.

"One of the reasons we focus on nature-based approaches is because of the co-benefits," said Joe Christo of Stone Living Lab. "They help protect the shoreline and neighborhoods and residents as well as traditional grey infrastructure and sea walls."

Boston's Long Wharf was hit by moderate flooding during Tuesday's nor'easter — something that's happening more often.

"Boston is falling behind the curve," said John Vitagliano, a former member of the Massachusetts Port Authority's board.

Vitagliano is championing a more drastic push to create a "sea belt" between the Boston Harbor Islands.

During bad weather and storm surges, the gates would be closed. The rest of the time, they would be open.

"The consequences of not doing something like this are just unbelievable," Vitagliano said.

Boston says there are 47 miles of coastline along the harbor, and that it is working to protect the most flood-prone areas.