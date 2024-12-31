At least two people seriously injured in Raynham crash

At least two people were seriously injured in a crash in Raynham, Massachusetts, on Monday night.

Raynham police said the single-car crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. Monday on East Britannia Street, near Thrasher Street.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Three people were in the vehicle, police said. One was ejected from the car, and another was taken by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. Their conditions were not immediately known.

No further details were released.