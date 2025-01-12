Search to continue for woman believed to have fallen through ice on NH pond

The search is expected to continue Sunday for a woman believed to have fallen through the ice at a New Hampshire pond and likely drowned.

The incident at Big Island Pond in Atkinson began just before 5:30 p.m., when first responders were called to Chase Island Road for reports of someone yelling for help.

New Hampshire State Police said based on a preliminary investigation, marine patrol officers believe the woman fell through the ice and likely drowned. She has not yet been found, with the search suspended late Saturday night.

The woman's family is expected to meet with police Sunday morning. The woman's name has not been released.

State police are urging people to be careful with frozen bodies of water, reminding everyone that all ice is potentially dangerous.

There should be a minimum of 6 inches of hard ice before someone sets foot onto it. And even if it's thick, that doesn't necessarily mean it's strong.

There are safety tips to follow during ice-related activities.

"Don't ever go alone. Always have a phone with you. Don't ever go alone and if you do happen to fall in, there are methods to try and get yourself out, keep your elbows on the ice and just kick with your feet and do your best to get back up on that ice, and when you're on the ice, don't stand up, roll your way back to shore," explained Chief Thomas Cahill of the Cambridge Fire Department.

Outdoor skating conditions are expected to be ideal this weekend, but that's not an excuse to be reckless.

Anyone with additional information that may assist the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Marine Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at 603-227-2112 or Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@DOS.NH.GOV.