Attack on Boston Officers Leaves 1 With Minor Injuries, Police Say

A group of officers was attacked in Roxbury Thursday, according to Boston police, leaving one of them with minor injuries.

The Boston Police Department said the group was on Mt. Pleasant Street around 2:30 p.m. when the attack unfolded. One of the officers has a minor injury.

Two men fled the scene on scooters, according to police.

One of those suspects was spotted on Burrell Street and crashed into an unmarked cruiser. That person, who has not been publicly identified, reportedly had a gun and has been arrested.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said drugs were also found at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.