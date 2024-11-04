Maine man dead after ATV crash while hunting

A 65-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash in Dixmont, Maine, on Saturday.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti tells NBC10 Boston affiliate News Center Maine that Patrick LaFlamme reportedly went out hunting on his ATV Saturday morning but did not return to camp for breakfast, prompting his friends to go out looking for him.

LaFlamme's friends found him dead on an old tote road about one mile off Firetower Road, News Center Maine reports.

According to Latti, an initial investigation indicates that the ATV LaFlamme was driving rolled over on top of him, causing his death.

The Maine Warden Service, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, the Dixmont Fire Department and Plymouth Fire and Rescue all assisted in the investigation.

Further information was not released.