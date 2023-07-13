Authorities arrest man in connection to shooting in Manchester, NH

Police have arrested a man accused of shooting another man in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Twenty-six-year-old Anthony Barahona was arrested Thursday by police in connection to the shooting on Front Street.

Officers responded just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday to find a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in his foot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Barahona was arrested at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday after he returned to the area. He is charged with first degree assault with a firearm and reckless conduct.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"The house that this incident occurred at is a known nuisance address. There have been police investigations there, and yesterday, a shooting. Manchester Police will work diligently to improve this situation and the area's safety," Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 603-624-4040.