Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Newburyport

Authorities ID woman fatally struck by SUV on street in Newburyport

Authorities say 41-year-old Mercy Kimani was struck and killed on Low Street on June 24.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Lara Salahi

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities have released the name of the woman killed after being hit by an SUV in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

Police say 41-year-old Mercy Kimani was struck on June 24 around 9p.m. on Low Street in the area of Port Plaza.

Kimani was taken by ambulance to Anna Jaques Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mercy and all those involved in the handling of this tragic incident," Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray said in a public statement on July 2.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police say the SUV's driver remained at the scene. Video shows a GMC Denali parked inside yellow police tape blocking off the street.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the fatal crash.

This article tagged under:

NewburyportMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us