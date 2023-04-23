Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Authorities Identify Body Found Near Charles River

The man found was identified as 43-year-old Mynor Vasquez-Vega, a member of the local homeless community, according to authorities.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Massachusetts State Police have identified the body found in Newton, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

The man found was identified as 43-year-old Mynor Vasquez-Vega, a member of the local homeless community, according to authorities.

Police say Vega's body was found around 8 p.m. by two passersby who were walking along the Charles River.

The investigation into his death is ongoing and a post-mortem examination will be conducted by the Chief Medical Examiner.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us