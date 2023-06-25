Authorities investigate double homicide in Braintree

Authorities are investigating a double homicide in Braintree, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

Braintree Police say they responded to 911 calls at around 1:30 a.m. reporting shots fired in the area of Alfred Road.

Authorities say they found two people in a car suffering from gunshot wounds within seconds of arriving in the area. A third person in the car was not injured.

Both the victims were transported to local hospitals where the succumbed to their injuries, according to police.

Police say there is no on-going threat to the public.

If you have any information on this incident you are urged to call 781-830-4990 or 781-794-8620.