Authorities investigating apparent homicide in Framingham

Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide in Framingham, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham Chief of Police Lester say that at around 10 p.m. Framingham Police responded to a business on Worcester Road where they found a man dead in the trash area behind the building.

The victim, identified as a 30-year-old Framingham man, was an employee at the business and was working that night, police say.

According to authorities, the man had obvious trauma to his body.

Cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call 508-532-5923.