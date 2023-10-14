MIT

Authorities investigating possible hazmat situation at MIT

NBC New York

Emergency responders have cleared a scene at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology after a hazardous material spill.

According to MIT Police, Vassar street ws closed after a potential hazardous material spill on the first floor of Building 36.

Authorities say the spill had been contained but the building had been evacuated.

Both Vassar St. and Building 36 have been reopened.

