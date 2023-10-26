Authorities release new photo of Gardner man wanted for wife's murder

Authorities released a new photo of a Massachusetts man wanted for murder in connection with the shooting death of his wife on Thursday.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said police are continuing their search for Aaron Pennington after his wife, Breanne Pennington, 30, was found fatally shot inside the couple’s Gardner home on Sunday. The photo released Thursday is from Oct. 11, and investigators are hoping it will help them find the murder suspect.

Gardner Police, State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, and the @MassStatePolice are continuing to work on locating Pennington, who is wanted on a murder warrant in connection with the death of his wife, Breanne Pennington. https://t.co/zg1Rkn49Ou — Joseph D. Early Jr. (@worcesterda) October 26, 2023

Gardner Police were called to the couple's Cherry Street home when their four children left the house and went to a neighbor’s residence.

Breanne Pennington was found dead in the family home. City property records show Aaron Pennington has owned the home since June 2022.

Tuesday's search for Aaron Pennington, wanted for murder, has concluded and will resume Wednesday.

Police said Aaron Pennington left around 9 a.m. in his white 2013 BMW Model 320 sedan.

On Monday evening, a hunter spotted Pennington’s vehicle about 1,500 feet down a wooded trail off Kenton Street near an area known as Camp Collier, a land trust used by Boy Scouts and church groups in Gardner, investigators said. Police began searching the wooded area for Pennington.

A murder warrant for Pennington's arrest was filed Wednesday in Gardner District Court.

The investigation into the homicide and Pennington’s whereabouts remains ongoing by Gardner Police, State Police detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, and Massachusetts State Police.

Police are warning the public not to approach Pennington, noting that he is potentially armed.

The Associated Press has left messages via social media with two possible relatives of Aaron Pennington; they weren’t immediately returned.