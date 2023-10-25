Gardner

Murder warrant issued as manhunt continues for husband accused of killing wife in Gardner

Police are stressing that they do not want members of the public actively searching for Pennington as he is potentially armed. However, anyone who comes across him is are urged to call police immediately

By Alysha Palumbo and Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

A murder warrant was issued Wednesday for Aaron Pennington for fatally shooting his wife, Breanne Pennington, according to the Worcester District Attorney's Office.

Authorities are continuing their search for 33-year-old Aaron Pennington that began Sunday after his wife was found shot to death inside their Gardner, Massachusetts, home.

Police have been searching a 500-acre property known as Camp Collier off and on since Monday night, with heavily armed officers doing grid searches of the woods and the Massachusetts State Police Airwing searching in the air.

State police said around 4:45 p.m. that the search had concluded for the day, and that Pennington had still not been found.

Aaron Pennington, suspected of killing his wife, Breanne Pennington, is the subject of a manhunt.

This is the area where a hunter found Aaron Pennington's car on Monday night, about 1,500 feet into the woods. It's believed to have been there since Sunday — shortly after his 30-year-old wife Breanne was found shot to death in an upstairs bedroom of the couple's Cherry Street home in Gardner.

Investigators said they are aware of Pennington's mental health issues and a past suicide attempt. They're also gathering information on exactly what type of survival and weapons training he might have received during his time in the Air Force.

Aaron Pennington remains on the run after his wife was found dead in their Gardner home this past weekend.

As the manhunt continues, police said there is a way the public can help without putting themselves in danger.

"We'd appreciate any contact if anybody could look at their trail cams, specifically in the Old County area of Ashburnham, out to the Route 101 area," Gardner Police Chief Eric McAvene said. "Anyone who hunts these areas, please check your trail cams, see if anything came across, contact the Gardner Police Department."

"It's incredible how often these tips solve crimes, find people, so we're asking the public for all of their help," added Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.

Police are stressing that they do not want members of the public actively searching for Pennington, as he is might be armed. Anyone who comes across him is are urged to call police immediately.

