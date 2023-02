Boston Water and Sewer Commission are responding to a water main break in Boston on Saturday morning.

The water main break is happening at East 8th and D Street, according to the commission on Twitter.

Authorities said there are no service interruptions so far but some are expected as the repairs begin.