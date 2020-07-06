Local

Authorities Search for Tewksbury Teen Missing for 2 Days

Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy from Tewksbury who went missing on the Fourth of July

By Mary Markos

Tewksbury Police Department

Tewksbury Police are searching for 15-year-old Shane Brooke, who has been missing since July 4.

Brooke, described as being 5’10” and weighing 175 pounds, was last seen wearing a white shirt, white shorts and sneakers. Brooke told his family he was planning a trip to Hampton Beach with friends and left the house, according to police.

Hampton Police and other local departments have been notified. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tewksbury Police Department at 978-851-7272.

