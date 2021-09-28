Authorities Seek Missing Man Last Seen in Easton

Police in Easton, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

Twenty-five-year-old Matthew Yeomans was last seen around 9 p.m. on Sept. 19 at his grandfather's home on Summer Street, police said. He was reported missing last Tuesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Yeomans is described as being 5'8 and weighing about 170 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair, police said.

He has some health conditions and police say loved ones are concerned for his well-being.

State and local police have searched the area using a helicopter, ATVs, mountain bikes and K-9 units.

Yeomans has been known to frequent the Wareham area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-230-3322.