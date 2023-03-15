Award-Winning Chef Plans to Open French Bistro in Boston's Fenway Neighborhood

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new restaurant is on its way to Boston, and an award-winning chef is behind it.

According to a post within the jobs section of bostonchefs.com, DW French is looking to open at an undisclosed location in the Fenway, with the listing mentioning that Douglass Williams (Mida, Apizza) and his team are opening the place. It looks like the upcoming restaurant will be a modern French Bistro that "revolves around presenting the classics of French cuisine," and the beverage program will focus on French wines and spirits. If all goes as planned, DW French will open sometime this spring.

Douglass Williams has gained much notoriety over the past few years, including being picked as one of the best new chefs in America by Food & Wine in 2020.