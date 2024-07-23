Award-winning Massachusetts brewery moving to new location

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An award-winning brewery in MetroWest is getting ready to move to the western part of the state.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to multiple sources, including a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Exhibit 'A' Brewing Company is going to be leaving its Framingham facility and will be reborn in Williamsburg. A Facebook post from the business says the following:

As we think about our core values, long term goals and strategize for the future, Exhibit 'A' Brewing has made the difficult decision to move both our Brewing Operations and Taproom to a new location in Williamsburg, Massachusetts. As part of this transition, we have closed our taproom on Morton Street. Although we are sad to say goodbye to where we initially laid our roots, we could not be more excited for what is to come! The Williamsburg facility boasts incredible New England charm, the details of the craftsmanship in the building setting it apart from any other in the area. Not only does it have indoor and outdoor spaces for both public and private events, it also has a beautifully landscaped patio for a beer garden....when we open the new space, we will continue to offer great events such as comedy shows, beer dinners, local live music, artisan markets, among others at our new location. Additionally, we will offer private event space for get-togethers, family parties, weddings, fundraisers, and celebrations for our patrons and the surrounding communities.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Exhibit 'A' first opened in Framingham in 2016, taking over the space on Morton Street where Jack's Abby had once been (Jack's Abby now resides on Clinton Street). The brewery has gained much in the way of accolades over the past eight years, including Beer Advocate mentioning it in its list of best new breweries in the United States in 2016.

The website for Exhibit 'A' Brewing Company can be found at https://www.exhibit-a-brewing.com/

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)