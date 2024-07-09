Award-winning NYC cocktail bar expanding to Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A few years ago, it was reported that an award-winning cocktail bar in New York City might be coming to Boston, and now we have learned that this will indeed be happening.

According to an article from Eater Boston, The Dead Rabbit is going to be opening somewhere in the city in 2025, though a specific address/area has not been given as of yet (a lease has been signed, however). The drinking spot, which is a modern take on an Irish pub and which has been located on Water Street in Lower Manhattan since 2013, was named the "world's best bar" on the theworlds50best.com site in 2016; Eater also mentions that the place has won a number of other awards over the years as well.

A second location of The Dead Rabbit recently opened in Austin, TX, while another one is coming to Washington, DC, later this year.

The website for The Dead Rabbit is at https://thedeadrabbit.com/

