Baby was inside car during Dorchester carjacking, police say

A running car was stolen with a baby in the backseat in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Friday, according to Boston police.

Police say the child was found abandoned, but unhurt, about a block away from the carjacking, which happened near Seaver Street and Geneva Avenue just before 3 p.m. The baby has since been reunited with the family.

The vehicle has been found but no suspects were taken into custody.

More details were not immediately available.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.