Back-to-School COVID Vaccine Clinic Held in Boston

Families lined up to get their COVID-19 vaccines at White Stadium in Boston on Saturday as children begin school for the year.

Teachers and children ages 6 months and older who received the vaccine also walked away with a $75 gift card.

The event, part of the Boston Public Health Commission and CIC Health's B Healthy back to school campaign, also included giveaways like Bruins tickets and school supplies.

Melissa Hector, one of the organizers from the Boston Public Health Commission, stressed the importance of providing access to communities hit hardest by the pandemic.

"Getting a vaccine can be scary for young people so thought we make it fun especially for families that are going back to school," said Hector.