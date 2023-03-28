Local

New Hampshire

Bags of Rocks With White-Supremacist Messages Left in Driveways in Manchester, NH: Police

Police said it does not appear that anyone individual or group was targeted

By Marc Fortier

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, say they are investigating a series of incidents where bags of rocks with white-supremacist messages were left in residents' driveways.

Manchester police said they have recently received reports of people going outside their homes and finding sandwich bags containing "what appears to be a supremacist message."

The bags were partially filled with rocks and either left by a vehicle or on walkways. A few bags were found on Varney Street and others in driveways on Oneida Street.

Police said it does not appear that any one individual or group was targeted. Police are continuing to investigate in an attempt to determine who placed the bags, and said the liaison to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Task Force on Civil Liberties is also looking into the matter.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

