Patrons Sickened After Eating Ice Cream From NH Shop Tested Positive for THC: Police

Newmarket police said they and the Food and Drug Administration are investigating reports of several people feeling ill after consuming Angelo's Amore brand ice cream at Roots Local Cafe and Catering

By Marc Fortier

Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, said several people -- including a child -- who ate ice cream from a local shop last weekend became ill and later tested positive for THC.

Newmarket police said they and the Food and Drug Administration are investigating reports of several people feeling ill after consuming Angelo's Amore brand ice cream at Roots Local Cafe and Catering, a local ice cream shop and restaurant.

On Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, Newmarket police said several unrelated patrons began checking themselves into regional hospitals for "multiple adverse symptoms," including severe dizziness, weakness and exceptionally high heart rates.

Some of the people tested positive for THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the primary psychoactive component in marijuana, hashish, and other preparations derived from cannabis, police said.

One of the victims remained in the hospital overnight for observation, and another victim was a child. All of them have since recovered, according to police.

Police said Roots Local Cafe is cooperating with their investigation and forfeited their ice cream for testing.

An email to the restaurant on Friday seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who had a similar experience is asked to contact Detective Zach Wedgeworth of the Newmarket Police Department at 603-659-8505.

