WATCH LIVE: Baker to Discuss Report on Future of Work in Mass.

Gov. Charlie Baker will speak about a new report on the future of work in Massachusetts Tuesday morning.

The report comes from the Future of Work Commission, which Baker has tasked with helping prepare Massachusetts for an economic future that includes more automation and other disruptive technology. It was created by the 2020 jobs bill Baker signed in January.

Baker is scheduled to speak about the report at 9 a.m. Tuesday while visiting Tufts Launchpad location for BioLabs, a biotech accelerator. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalin Acosta will also attend the event, where officials will highlight existing and proposed investments in workforce development.

The new commission plans to hold five hearings to review the impact of automation, artificial intelligence, global trade, access to new forms of data and the internet of things on workers, employers and the economy.

The 17-member group held its first Zoom meeting at the end of June as the state began to emerge from a global pandemic that upended how people work. They heard from national experts on the challenges facing workers in the modern economy, and possible solutions for policymakers in Massachusetts to consider.

