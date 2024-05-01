Gauging this spring's weather outlook as April turns to May

Our April showers brought many May flowers as we entered into the third and final month of meteorological spring on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the weather last month and what to expect this month.

April by the numbers

The month wraps up very close to average for temperatures, above normal for rainfall, and below normal for snowfall.

Our temperatures at Logan Airport were greatly affected by the sea breeze, or an east wind on many days. Inland locations had a warmer than normal month compared to in Boston.

The average temperature in Boston was 0.4 degrees above normal (not including April 30). The high temperatures were right at normal with 56.2, and the average low for the month was 48.8 with was 0.4 degrees below. Overall, it was a pretty normal April temperature-wise!

Rainy days seemed more prominent last month, with 15 days with at least a trace of rain or more. Rainfall came out to 2.87 inches (not including April 30) which is 0.64 inches above average. And snowfall was also lacking, with only 0.1 inches for April, while the average is 1.6 inches.

May outlook

A transition from El Niño (warmer-than-normal sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific) to ENSO-neutral (La Nada, normal temperatures) is likely, with a 60% chance for La Niña (cooler temperatures) to develop by the summer.

This affects our global weather patterns, and specifically our hurricane and severe storm activity, along with rain and heat.

We anticipate what will likely be an above-average temperature for the month of May in much of New England, and an equal chance of above, normal, or below average rainfall.

So far, the tropics are quiet, but if La Niña develops, this could give us a more active hurricane season by the fall.