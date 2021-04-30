Baker to Make Summer Learning Announcement, Give COVID Update

Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to make an announcement about summer learning Friday morning in Canton, Massachusetts. He is also expected to field questions about the state's coronavirus response as the mask mandate expires.

Baker will make the announcement at 8:30 a.m. after a tour of the Galvin Middle School, along with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Education James Peyser and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The briefing comes a day after Baker said Massachusetts could fully reopen sooner than his proposed date of Aug. 1 if residents continue to get vaccinated against coronavirus at the current rate.

"We are the first state in the country in which two-thirds of all of our adults have actually gotten a first dose, so we are clearly rocking and rolling on that one," he said during a Thursday press conference.

All business restrictions and industries are slated to reopen on Aug. 1 under a series of measures announced earlier this week aimed at reopening the state's economy. But Baker said he would move faster if residents keep getting vaccinated at this pace.

"We felt we were sure we would be in a good place by Aug. 1," Baker said Thursday, "But if the people of Massachusetts continue to be as aggressive and as enthusiastic about getting vaccinated as they've been, we may have the ability to do that sooner."

Meanwhile, people can now take off their masks outdoors in Massachusetts, provided they can maintain social distance. Face masks are now only required outside in public when it’s not possible to socially distance — or when required for other reasons, including at outdoor events. Face coverings are still required at all times in indoor public places, including stores.

Baker urged people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus Thursday, a day after getting his second dose. He cited "overwhelming evidence," that vaccines work.

"Twenty-four hours after I got it, I ached all over. I had chills. I didn't have a temperature and it was all in all a pretty crummy day. And by the end of the day, I felt better. And two weeks from now I will be part of the fully vaccinated part of the Commonwealth and I urge everybody in Massachusetts to go get vaccinated," he said.

"That is the best, fastest and best thing you can do for yourself, do for your family, do for your community. Go get vaccinated," Baker said.