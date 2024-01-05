boston restaurant talk

Barbara Lynch is closing Drink, Menton, and Sportello in Fort Point ‘immediately'

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Three well-known dining and drinking spots near the Boston waterfront have abruptly closed.

An article in the Boston Business Journal states that Drink, Menton, and Sportello are shutting down "immediately," with owner Barbara Lynch's organization citing an "uncooperative landlord" as the reason. The article mentions that Lynch's other restaurants, including No. 9 Park in Beacon Hill, B&G Oysters in the South End, and Rudder in Gloucester will remain open, while two other spots from Lynch--The Butcher Shop and Stir--are being sold.

Drink (a cocktail lounge), Menton (a high-end French restaurant), and Sportello (an Italian dining spot) are all located on Congress Street.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

