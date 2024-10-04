Barnstable police investigating large fire at impound lot

Police and fire officials are investigating a fire that broke out inside an impound lot in Barnstable, Massachusetts, overnight.

The fire started in a vehicle inside a lot on Thornton Drive and quickly spread to other vehicles in the lot, which is used by a local towing company for vehicles towed by area police departments.

No injuries were reported, and the fire has since been knocked down.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.