Boston College

BC, Georgetown Suffer League Forfeits After Canceling Games

Boston College’s basketball game at Wake Forest scheduled for Wednesday is canceled in Atlantic Coast Conference play

By The Associated Press

COVID-19 concerns at Georgetown and Boston College have caused both teams to suffer forfeits in their conference standings. Boston College’s basketball game at Wake Forest scheduled for Wednesday is canceled in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Georgetown’s game also scheduled for Wednesday at No. 22 Providence is canceled in the Big East. The leagues announced the cancellations Tuesday. In both cases, the forfeits will count only in the league standings and won’t affect the overall record. Elsewhere, Michigan, Grand Canyon, Coppin State and Memphis had to call off games for this week.

Boston College
