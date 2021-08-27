BC to Require Vaccination or Negative Test to Attend Sporting Events

Boston College announced Friday that proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test will be required for anyone attending sporting events on campus this fall.

The policy, which covers Alumni Stadium and other campus athletic events, goes into effect on Sept. 4, the date of the Eagles' 2021 football home opener against Colgate University.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The school said in a statement that the policy was implemented to help safeguard the health and well-being of the college mmunity and campus visitors, and aligns with the campus-wide requirement that all faculty, staff, and students be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Ninety-nine percent of all Boston College undergraduate students and 99% of faculty and staff have been vaccinated.

"We have an obligation to do all that we can to help mitigate the spread of the deadly virus and to protect not only our Boston College supporters but also our entire campus community who are doing their part to help keep themselves — and all of us — safe by becoming fully vaccinated," said Pat Kraft, the school's athletics director. "We recognize that many in our BC family are already vaccinated and that those who are not, may be inconvenienced by the testing requirement for entry, but this decision is made in the collective best interests of our community, and the community around us."

Under the new policy, children under the age of 12 do not need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for entry, but they will be required to wear a face covering.

Anyone 12 or older will have to present proof of being at least two weeks past having received a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson. A vaccination card or a copy or photo of the card is acceptable.

At home football games, a dozen welcome tents will be set up where fans can present their proof of vaccination in exchange for a wristband allowing them entrance to the stadium.

For anyone who is unvaccinated or can't provide proof of vaccination, documentation of a negative COVID PCR test taken within three days of the event will be required.

Anyone presenting proof of vaccination or a recent test will also have to show their driver's license or another form of government-issued identification.

The college also said it is working with a national vendor on a mobile app that will allow guests to upload their vaccination cards or negative test results via their smartphones. The app will then provide a QR code that can be scanned at the entrance.

The goal is to have the app available prior to the Boston College-Missouri home football game on Sept. 25.