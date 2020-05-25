Beaches in Mass. Back Open for Memorial Day

This isn't the Memorial Day anyone imagined.

Beaches and recreation areas along Quincy Shore Drive are open, but health officials are really trying to discourage people from coming to the beach and hanging out all day laying on the sand and playing games.

For one thing, parking areas are closed. Along Quincy Shore Drive there are a couple of 15-minute parking areas.

State-managed beaches are open for walking, running and solitary beach fishing as of Monday. You need to keep groups smaller than 10 people and wear masks when you can’t socially distance. Sunbathing is not allowed on state beaches. Group beach games where people may closely interact are also not allowed.

Barbershops and hair salons, as well as beaches and parks, are among the businesses scheduled to partially reopen on Monday.

Bath houses, boat ramps, playground and picnic areas are also closed.

Expect the same restrictions at Nantasket Beach – where people have been eager to enjoy the shoreline.

State police will also be stepping up patrols – but not necessarily issuing fines. Right now they prefer to educate beach goers.