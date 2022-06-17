Bear Sighting in Brockton Backyard Prompts Warning From Officials

Officials in Brockton, Massachusetts, are warning residents to be aware of black bears in the area after one was seen wandering in a backyard early Friday morning.

The bear was captured on video around 4:30 a.m. near North Pearl Street and Healey Terrace, and was not seen interacting with any person or animal, according to the Brockton Animal Control Department.

City officials, including Mayor Robert Sullivan, are urging locals to be aware of bears in the vicinity of their homes and take all necessary measures to prevent conflict with them.

Jackson, New Hampshire, police are reminding residents to roll up their windows and lock their doors if they have food inside their car.

"If you should see this animal, DO NOT APPROACH! Immediately get yourself to a safe location and contact the authorities," Brockton Animal Control Department said in a statement released Friday.

Brockton residents should contact the following authorities in the event that a bear is near, and Animal Control for other questions:

Brockton Animal Control: (508) 580-7835

Brockton Police: (508) 941-0200

Environmental Police: (800) 632-8075

Mass Wildlife advises people to take precautions to avoid conflict with the bears, including getting rid of bird feeders, installing electric fences, and keeping garbage in tightly closed containers.

More information on dealing with bears can be found here and here. Those interested in learning more about black bears in Massachusetts can visit this site.