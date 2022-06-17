Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Brockton

Bear Sighting in Brockton Backyard Prompts Warning From Officials

The bear was captured on video Friday morning around 4:30 a.m. near North Pearl Street and Healey Terrace in Brockton, Massachusetts

By Kate Riccio

City of Brockton Animal Control Department Facebook

Officials in Brockton, Massachusetts, are warning residents to be aware of black bears in the area after one was seen wandering in a backyard early Friday morning.

The bear was captured on video around 4:30 a.m. near North Pearl Street and Healey Terrace, and was not seen interacting with any person or animal, according to the Brockton Animal Control Department.

City officials, including Mayor Robert Sullivan, are urging locals to be aware of bears in the vicinity of their homes and take all necessary measures to prevent conflict with them.

Jackson, New Hampshire, police are reminding residents to roll up their windows and lock their doors if they have food inside their car.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"If you should see this animal, DO NOT APPROACH! Immediately get yourself to a safe location and contact the authorities," Brockton Animal Control Department said in a statement released Friday.

Brockton residents should contact the following authorities in the event that a bear is near, and Animal Control for other questions:

  • Brockton Animal Control: (508) 580-7835
  • Brockton Police: (508) 941-0200
  • Environmental Police: (800) 632-8075

Mass Wildlife advises people to take precautions to avoid conflict with the bears, including getting rid of bird feeders, installing electric fences, and keeping garbage in tightly closed containers.

More information on dealing with bears can be found here and here. Those interested in learning more about black bears in Massachusetts can visit this site.

More on Black Bears

animals May 19

Black Bear Roams Around New Jersey Neighborhood

WALPOLE Jun 16

Walpole Issues Warning After Black Bear Caught on Camera

This article tagged under:

BrocktonMassachusettsAnimal Controlblack bearbear sighting
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us