Beerworks Is Shutting Down Operations

A local group of breweries and brewpubs that had permanently shut down a few of their locations over the past year or so has decided to call it a day.

The Facebook page for the Salem location posted a note announcing the closure.

All locations of Beerworks temporarily closed at the start of the pandemic, with outlets in Framingham, Hingham, and Salem subsequently shutting down permanently.

Beerworks first started out in 1992 in the Fenway, with that location being a popular spot especially during baseball season; the Fenway outlet was followed by locations in Salem, North Station/West End Lowell, Hingham and Framingham.