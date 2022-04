The Beverly Police Department are currently searching for 54-year-old Christopher Jones, a resident of Beverly.

Jones was last seen leaving a facility in Lynn where he was staying, and it is believed he is trying to return to Beverly.

"Family as well as the department are concerned for Jones safety at this time," the Beverly Police Department said in a statement.

Beverly Police are asking that anyone who sees Jones to please contact the department immediately at (978) 922-1212