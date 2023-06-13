Beware of scam callers pretending to be prosecutors, Boston's DA says

In an attempt to steal money, scammers are pretending to be workers at the Suffolk County District Attorney's office and demanding fines from unsuspecting locals, DA Kevin Hayden warned this week.

At least two people have been called by scammers who claimed they owed money and needed to pay it immediately to avoid being prosecuted. The office oversees prosecutions in Boston, Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop.

Hayden advised residents to be extremely cautious about such calls.

“The district attorney’s office never calls anyone and demands money," Hayden said in a statement. "If you get a call like this, hang up immediately and contact your police department. This is another variation on a scam we see quite often and we hope no one is victimized by it."