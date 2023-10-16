Bicyclist seriously hurt in crash with truck in Lowell

A man who was hit by a truck while bicycling in Lowell, Massachusetts, Monday was seriously hurt and flown to a hospital in the Boston area, officials said.

The crash took place about 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Adams streets, according to Lowell police.

The bicyclist, who hasn't been identified, was rushed to a local hospital, then flown by air ambulance for further treatment, police said.

The semi driver stayed at the scene of the crash and spoke with investigators, police said, noting that what happened was under investigation.