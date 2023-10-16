Massachusetts

Bicyclist seriously hurt in crash with truck in Lowell

The bicyclist, who hasn't been identified, was rushed to a local hospital, then flown by air ambulance for further treatment, police said

By Asher Klein

First responders at the scene of an incident involving a bicycle in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A man who was hit by a truck while bicycling in Lowell, Massachusetts, Monday was seriously hurt and flown to a hospital in the Boston area, officials said.

The crash took place about 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Adams streets, according to Lowell police.

The bicyclist, who hasn't been identified, was rushed to a local hospital, then flown by air ambulance for further treatment, police said.

The semi driver stayed at the scene of the crash and spoke with investigators, police said, noting that what happened was under investigation.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettslowelltruck crashbicycle crash
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us