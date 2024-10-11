North Attleborough

Bicyclist seriously injured after crash in North Attleborough

By Thea DiGiammerino

A police investigation in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, on Oct. 11, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle in North Attleborough, Massachusetts, on Friday, according to police.

Police said officers and firefighters were called to the crash on East Washington Street and found the bicyclist with serious injuries. That person's condition was not immediately clear, nor was any information on the condition of the driver immediately available.

Aerial footage from the scene showed a car with a damaged windshield and a bicycle strapped to a tow truck.

An investigation is underway.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

