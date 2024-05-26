Massachusetts

Bicyclist struck by car in Weston, flown to Boston hospital

The 58-year-old woman is in serious condition at a Boston trauma center, the Weston Fire Department said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A woman had to be flown by medical helicopter to the hospital on Sunday after she was struck by a car while riding her bike in Weston, Massachusetts.

The Weston Fire Department says it received calls just before 4 p.m. for a motor vehicle versus a bicycle in the area of Boston Post Road and Fiske Lane. First responders were on scene within a minute and found a 58-year-old woman seriously injured after she had been struck by a midsize sedan.

She was treated on scene and then flown by Boston MedFlight to a Boston trauma center in serious condition, the fire department said.

Officials did not provide any details on the driver.

The crash is under investigation by Weston police.

