Big Brothers Big Sisters have big night at MGM Music Hall in Boston

It was a "Big Night" for Big Brothers Big Sisters as they celebrated at MGM Music Hall in Boston on Saturday.

“To come together on a night like this on a February, when everyone’s cold, everyone wants to stay in, to come out on a night like this and celebrate our 75th anniversary of the agency, and 25th of this event,” said Mark O'Donnell, the president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts. “All the research shows, one person in someone's life that may be the only thing it needs, showing up for someone might be the only thing it needs for that kid to take off and fulfill his or her potential.”

Saturday night's event is the nonprofit's largest annual fundraiser and it celebrates mentorship.

O'Donnell says the need for mentors has increased after COVID.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“The resources are scarce, they’re overcommitted. Parents are looking everywhere, everything costs more. Housing is hard. Sometimes it’s hard to pay attention to that one, two or three kids in your house,” he said.

Sheila White has six kids in her house -- her grandchildren and their six volunteer mentors who help shape their lives. She was honored with the James Pallotta award on Saturday night.

“You are an integral part of why our program exists. Thank you for calling on us and thank you for trusting us and thank you for all you do for our family,” O'Donnell said as he presented the award.