Person injured in shooting at Nahant Beach, police say

A shooting at Nahant Beach left a person with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday, Massachusetts State Police said.
The victim was brought to a Boston-area hospital after being shot near the beach's entrance, according to authorities.
A large police presence could be seen in footage from NBC10 Boston's SkyRanger helicopter, as well as an ambulance.
State police say troopers are interviewing a man matching the suspect's description.
The scene remained active after 9:15 p.m., with police appearing to search vehicles.
No further information was immediately available.