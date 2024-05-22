Person injured in shooting at Nahant Beach, police say

A shooting at Nahant Beach left a person with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday, Massachusetts State Police said.

The victim was brought to a Boston-area hospital after being shot near the beach's entrance, according to authorities.

A large police presence could be seen in footage from NBC10 Boston's SkyRanger helicopter, as well as an ambulance.

State police say troopers are interviewing a man matching the suspect's description.

The scene remained active after 9:15 p.m., with police appearing to search vehicles.

No further information was immediately available.