Big Lots is closing hundreds of stores nationwide. Here's where in NE

The discount retailer is set to close multiple stores in New England

By Gerardo Pons

Big Lots store
Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Discount store giant Big Lots has announced plans to close up to 315 stores nationwide as financial issues put pressure on the embattled retailer's future.

According to a July 31 filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, the discount retailer said it could close as many as 315 stores as part of an update to its loan terms. That is up from the 150 store closings the company originally announced two months earlier.

The Columbus, Ohio-based retailer had previously reported a 10% drop in sales in its first quarter ending June. The store currently operates around 1,389 stores nationwide.

Here's a list of the stores officially closing in New England:


Massachusetts

  • Ashland
  • Northampton
  • Seekonk
  • West Springfield
  • Dennis Port

New Hampshire

  • Claremont

Maine

  • Portland

Vermont

  • Rutland
  • Barre

