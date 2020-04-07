Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
David Ortiz

Big Papi to Boston: ‘I Know We’re Going to Get Through This’

"We've been down before, but we now how to bounce back up," Ortiz said.

By Josh Sullivan

Sep 9, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz leaves the field after throwing out the first pitch before the game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

" data-ellipsis="false">

Red Sox legend David Ortiz has a message for the people of Boston during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted by Mayor Marty Walsh, Ortiz urged Bostonians to stay strong, saying the city has always shown resilience during difficult times.

"We are the City of Champions, Boston," Ortiz said. "We have been down before, and we know how to bounce back up.

"Because this is our city and we have to stay strong so we can go back to doing the things that we love doing."

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

anti-semitic graffiti 8 mins ago

Police Seek Man Who Allegedly Defaced Brookline Property With Anti-Semitic Graffiti

Massachusetts 33 mins ago

Mayor Walsh to Provide Update on Coronavirus in Boston

Noting that the Red Sox should be opening their season at this time of year, Ortiz urged Bostonians to practice social distancing.

"It should be opening day now, but instead we've got to stay at home, taking care of each other and understanding how crazy the situation is," Ortiz said.

Massachusetts health officials announced 1,337 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 13,837.

The majority of those positive cases continue to be residents living in Middlesex, Suffolk, Essex, Norfolk, Worcester and Plymouth counties.

On Monday, city officials implemented its toughest social distancing guidelines yet. That includes a recommended 9 p.m. curfew, as the city braces for an expected surge of coronavirus cases.

Mayor Marty Walsh announced the guidelines Sunday after the city saw a spike of 511 new COVID-19 cases over the previous 48 hours. He warned that Boston was only at the beginning of the surge.

That guideline is in effect until May 4. It also urges Boston residents to wear a face mask anytime they're out in public.

This article tagged under:

David OrtizcoronavirusMarty WalshBoston Red Soxcoronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us