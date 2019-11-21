Break of Sunshine Before Wet Weather Returns

Is anyone keeping count? The last sunny day for most of New England, we believe, was Saturday.

The weather system that arrived on Sunday, and brought us days and days of rain and mountain snow, is out of the picture now. We are in a small window with high pressure, dry air and seasonable temperatures that is in the 40s Thursday afternoon.

But we are starting out near freezing Thursday morning. It certainly is jacket and hat weather, and there are some spots that have patchy black ice once again in the morning. However, it is melting very quickly with the rising sun.

Our weather map indicates it’s a very small gap between the departing low-pressure system and one that’s racing at us from the Midwest. We should remain mostly dry through the night, although some rain or snow is possible near the Canadian border and in northern and central Maine, just ahead of a warm front.

For most of us, it is a fair night with a low temperature in the 30s to lower 40s.

A cold front is barreling across the Great Lakes and New York late Thursday night and Friday morning, arriving in western New England by lunchtime and racing to the seashore before dinner. Ahead of the front, we may be near 50 degrees for a short time with a little bit of sunshine.

Then, the clouds fill in with a chance of rain or a snow shower, or perhaps even a squall, especially in the mountains.

Wind out of the southwest will gust to 30 mph, then wind out of the northwest will gust past 40 mph later Friday. This is a new batch of cold air from Canada and we are back down to the 20s south, 10s north early Saturday.

Sunshine should last a few hours on Saturday before clouds return. High temperature on Saturday will be in the 30s to lower 40s. No pressure will move into New York State on Sunday with a redevelopment south of Long Island. This will keep New England on the cold side of the front, but just warm enough that most of us should be getting rain and not snow.

It is a different story in the higher elevations, where we may get a few more inches of snow, depending on the track of this system. High temperatures Sunday will mostly be in the 30s, maybe the 40s, by the coast. Wind from the northeast may end up costing past 40 mph at the shore.

The New England Patriots hosting the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough will be cool and damp. Perhaps rain ends before the game, or maybe even rain changes to snow before ending during the game. Monday brings a return to bright weather, with seasonal temperatures in the 40s.

A powerful low pressure and cold front will be coming out of the Midwest again early next week, arriving on the east coast Wednesday. The system likely has a high impact on travel across the nation.

We have a First Alert for that storm, which arrives in New England Wednesday night. Expect wind and rain to increase during the day Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 50s in eastern New England before the front blasts through here Wednesday night with rain possibly ending is snow in the hills. Temperatures will fall back down into the 20s low 30s.

There is little room for temperature rise on Thanksgiving, although the sky should brighten up and stay windy with temperatures mostly in the 30s, maybe 20s north Thanksgiving Day. Timing is subject to change as we have a way to go before we get there. Stay tuned to our First Alert 10-Day Forecast for the latest updates.