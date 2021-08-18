‘Black Panther' Sequel to Film at MIT This Weekend

A new Marvel movie will be filming at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology this weekend, Boston.com reported.

According to the report, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” will film at the Cambridge university from Friday to Monday.

The report is based on an email Boston.com obtained, informing students that a movie titled “Summer Break” would be filmed on campus. “Summer Break” is the working title of the new Black Panther movie, according to Production Weekly.

Filming will take place on MIT’s West Campus, outside the Stratton Student Center, by the front entrance of Simmons Hall and on the streets around MIT, according to Boston.com’s report. School officials said in the email they believe, “there is real value in MIT being represented in the film.”

The cast for the film, which will hit the big screen next July, has not been officially announced, but it’s expected that many of the original actors will be featured in the sequel.