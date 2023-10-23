Entertainment

Blink-182 to perform at Fenway next summer

By Anthony Vega

The punk rock band Blink-182 is making a stop in Boston next summer as part of their stadium and arena tour through North America.

The band will play at Fenway Park on July 23, 2024, as part of their One More Time tour.

Fans can purchase tickets Friday at 10 a.m. by visiting blink182.com.

According to Live Nation, Travis Baker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus will hit 30 cities. The tour comes after the success of their "colossal global outing" and recent headlining festival performances at When We Were Young Festival.

Joining Blink-182 on tour as a special guest is the rock band Pierce the Veil.

The One More Time North American tour starts on Feb. 8, 2024, in Orlando, Florida, and ends on Aug. 15 in Toronto.

