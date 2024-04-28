WATCH LIVE: Vigil honors Billerica police sergeant killed in crash

The Billerica community will gather at a vigil Sunday night to remember a longtime veteran of the Billerica Police Department who was killed in a crash while working a construction detail on Friday.

Sgt. Ian Taylor, 49, was working a detail at the intersection of Boston Road at Pollard Street when he was struck by an excavator at the site. He was rushed to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, but he did not survive.

Taylor was a veteran police officer and longtime member of the Billerica Police Department.

The vigil, which is open to the public, will begin at 6 p.m. outside Billerica Memorial High School.

Billerica Police Department Sgt. Ian Taylor

On Saturday hundreds of law enforcement officers participated in the procession that escorted Taylor's body the 18 miles from Lahey to the Medical Examiner's Office in Boston

Following the afternoon’s procession, officers gathered outside town hall, joined by members of the public. Some knew Taylor, while others just wanted to show their support.

“They’re good to use and now it’s time for us to be good to them,” Mike Plummer, a Billerica resident said.

Officers placed bunting on their fallen brother’s police cruiser as they prepared to say goodbye, surrounded by a community grieving with them.

“My heart bleeds for you. I just can’t imagine the sudden loss that you’re experiencing right now. Your husband went to work in the morning and didn’t come home.” David Swift, Billerica resident, who is the father of a police officer at a neighboring department.

Billerica Police Chief Roy Frost said he was proud to have a person like Taylor in his department and that the department and Taylor's family are devastated.

"I want you folks to know that Sgt. Taylor made an impact while he was here. His life had meaning. He’s helped so many people. He’s saved so many people," Frost said.

An emotional scene in Billerica as the community prepares to lay Sgt. Ian Taylor.

Taylor leaves behind a wife and three children. He has worked as a police officer for 21 years and has been with the Billerica Police Department since 2011.

He was a member of the Substance Abuse Prevention Committee, making weekly visits to speak to those suffering from opiate addiction, trying to find ways to help.

Taylor served in Lawrence prior to joining the Billerica Police Department.

"The Lawrence Police Department mourns the loss of Billerica Sergeant Ian Taylor, who carried on his family's tradition of serving and protecting the residents of Lawrence from 2003 to 2010," the department said in a statement. "Sergeant Taylor comes from a family of service within the Lawrence Police Department; his father, Wayne Taylor is a retired Lawrence Police Officer, and his younger brother, Detective Zach Taylor, currently serves on the Department. The entire Lawrence Police Department extends our condolences to the Taylor family and the Billerica Police Department."

Massachusetts State Police, the Billerica Police Department and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the incident.