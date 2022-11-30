Boat Explosion in Winthrop Injures Man

A boat explosion in Winthrop, Massachusetts left a man injured Wednesday morning.

The boat explosion and flash fire happened at the Crystal Cove Marina, which is off of Shirley Street. Traffic in the area was slow due to the situation.

At this hour. In Winthrop, one man has been injured in what is being called a boat explosion w/ flash-fire, at Crystal Cove Marina. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening according to the Winthrop fire department. Traffic is slow in area. 📸⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/kC6Mowe4zR — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) November 30, 2022

The injuries were believed to be non-life threatening, according to the Winthrop Fire Department.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Additional information has not been made available yet.