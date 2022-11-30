Local

Winthrop

Boat Explosion in Winthrop Injures Man

The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, according to the Winthrop Fire Department

By Matt Fortin and Mark Garfinkel

A boat fire in Winthrop Massachusetts
NBC10 Boston

A boat explosion in Winthrop, Massachusetts left a man injured Wednesday morning.

The boat explosion and flash fire happened at the Crystal Cove Marina, which is off of Shirley Street. Traffic in the area was slow due to the situation.

The injuries were believed to be non-life threatening, according to the Winthrop Fire Department.

Additional information has not been made available yet.

