Body found believed to be missing NH woman

Ashley Turcotte, 31, was last seen on Jan. 4 at her residence

By Marc Fortier and Lara Salahi

Authorities in Barnstead, New Hampshire, have located a body on Saturday they believe to be a local woman who had been missing since January.

Authorities say the body they believe to be 31-year-old Ashley Turcotte was found by a search team shortly before 11a.m. about a half-mile from where her car was found the day she went missing.

Turcotte was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 4 at her residence in Barnstead, a town of about 5,000 residents located about 20 miles south of Lake Winnipesaukee.

Her car was later located at Barnstead Town Hall with her backpack and cellphone inside.

Police said she is an artist who is known for painting pumpkins for all of the town's departments.

Authorities do not suspect foul play.

