Person attacked with watermelon at NH Market Basket, police say

A person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck with a watermelon at a Market Basket in Tilton, New Hampshire, according to authorities

By Mike Pescaro and Marc Fortier

A person was injured after being attacked with a watermelon Thursday evening at a New Hampshire supermarket, according to police.

Police in Tilton responded to the Market Basket on Market Street shortly after 6 p.m.

Details were limited, but police said a person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck with the melon.

No arrests have been made, police said, but the incident remains under investigation.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Market Basket for more information, but has not heard back.

